Stelter: Nielsen Tried to Save Her Job on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ — A Show Which ‘Stirs Up Hatred of Immigrants’

Amid Kirstjen Nielsen’s resignation as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary, CNN’s Brian Stelter noted Sunday that Nielsen went on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in attempt to save her job.

Stelter explained Nielsen’s likely reasoning for making the rounds on Fox News, saying Tucker Carlson’s show is one that stirs up hatred of immigrants and she was trying to impress the president by appearing on the show.

“[T]here’s new reporting that she was doing interviews on TV in part to impress President Trump in order to make him pleased with her performance,” stated Stelter. “For example, Nielsen was on Tucker Carlson’s show the other night talking about this being like a Category 5 hurricane — the situation on the border being like a Category 5 hurricane. So, she was trying to make that impression, maybe trying to reach the president. As we know, Carlson’s show is one of these right-wing opinion shows that stirs up hatred of immigrants. She chose that show to appear on.”

“The rhetoric on some of these Fox shows is extreme,” he later added.

