Nunes on $150M Lawsuit Against McClatchy: ‘I’m Serious — I’m Coming to Clean Up All of the Mess’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, discussed his $150 million lawsuit against McClatchy News.

According to the California Republican, this was a part of a broader campaign to “clean up all of the mess.”

“[A] couple of reporters there were the biggest perpetrators of the Russia hoax,” Nunes said. “And don’t forget — they also targeted the National Rifle Association. They targeted a lawyer, Cleta Mitchell. So, all of this was done in concert while they were slandering and attacking me, defaming me, attacking Republicans. And the whole time, they were getting this information from someone. And so part of this lawsuit is not only do they need to retract everything they did against me, but they also need to come clean with the American people. Retract all of their fake news stories. And so this is part of the broader clean-up.”

“Remember a few weeks ago, I filed against Twitter — that they were censoring conservatives,” he continued. “McClatchy is one of the biggest offenders of this. But we’re coming after the rest of them. I think people are just beginning to wake up now. I’m serious. I’m coming to clean up all of the mess. So, if you’re out there and you lied, and you defamed, we’re going to come after you.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor