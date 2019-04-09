Barr: ‘Within a Week,’ I’ll Be Able to Release Redacted Mueller Report

During his testimony before the House Appropriation Committee’s Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies on Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr stated that the redacted Mueller report will be released to the public “within a week,” and there will be explanations “describing the basis for each redaction.”

Barr said, “I am relying on my own discretion to make as much public as I can. Now, in my letter of the — March 29, I identified four areas that I feel should be redacted and I think most people would agree. The first is grand jury information, 6(e) material. The second is information that the intelligence community believes would reveal intelligence sources and methods. The third [is] information in the report that could interfere with ongoing prosecutions. … And finally, we intend to redact information that implicates the privacy or reputational interest of peripheral players where there is a decision not to charge them.”

He added, “We will color-code the excisions from the report and we will provide explanatory notes describing the basis for each redaction. So, for example, if a redaction is made because of a court order in a pending prosecution, we’ll state that and we will distinguish between the various categories. This process is going along very well, and my original timetable of being able to release this by mid-April stands. And so, I think that, from my standpoint, by the — by — within a week, I will be in a position to release the report to the public.”

(h/t Grabien)

