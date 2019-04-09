Buttigieg: Time to Move Toward ‘More Humane’ Vision of Faith than What VP Pence Represents

Speaking to reporters South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said it was time to move on from Vice President Mike Pence’s version of faith.

Buttigieg said, “All of us deserve an equal claim on the blessings of life in this country, and just because you are LGBTQ doesn’t mean it’s okay to discriminate against you. I think most people get that. I think most Christians get that.”

He added, “It’s time for us to move on toward a more inclusive and more humane vision of faith than what this Vice President represents.”

