Dem Sen. Tester on DHS Shakeup: Trump ‘Using This as a Political Tool’ for 2020

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) on Tuesday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC accused President Donald Trump of making a change at the Department of Homeland Security by replacing DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as a “political tool” in his bid for re-election in 2020.

According to Tester, Trump is “hellbent on playing politics.”

“[I]t creates just more turmoil, and, quite frankly, it appears to me that the president is using this as a political tool for the next election when, in fact – it is a humanitarian crisis, and in fact we do need to work together to solve it,” Tester stated.

“When you look at the southern border, this problem can be fixed or you can play politics with it,” he added. “And I think the president is hellbent on playing politics with it.”

