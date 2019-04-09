Gillibrand: ‘I Don’t Know’ About Lowering Voting Age to 16, ‘I’m Going to Think About It’

During a town hall on CNN on Tuesday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said she is undecided on the idea of lowering the voting age to 16, and that while she likes “the idea” of lowering the age, she also likes “the fact that if you’re 18, you are an adult by law, and so, you will make decisions.”

Gillibrand said, “I don’t know. I really don’t know. I like the idea of it. Because we want to inspire more young people, but I do like the fact that when you turn 18, you earn this right. It’s a special right, a right of passage. It’s also the time when you are independent from your parents as a matter of law. And so, I kind of like the simplicity of 18, but because you’ve asked the question, I will think about it.”

She added, “I just like the fact that if you’re 18, you are an adult by law, and so, you will make decisions. You can serve in the military. You can — you are independent financially. You can make those decisions, so, I kind of like that. But, because he asked, I’m going to think about it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett