Schiff: Barr Hired ‘To Protect’ Trump, Trump Got ‘His Own Roy Cohn’

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacted to Attorney General William Barr’s Congressional testimony by stating that Barr was hired to “protect” President Trump, and the president “wanted his own Roy Cohn, and apparently, he’s got one.”

Schiff said, “I think that’s a betrayal of what he promised during his confirmation. But it is what he was hired to do, which was to protect the president. The president wanted his own Roy Cohn, and apparently, he’s got one. But it is deeply concerning, and likewise, that he wouldn’t answer the question of whether he shared information about the Mueller report with the White House before he shared it with the Congress or the American people.”

