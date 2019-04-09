Watch: Maxine Waters Battles Steven Mnuchin — ‘This Is a New Way,’ ‘I Have the Gavel’

Tuesday at the House Financial Services Committee hearing, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s battled with committee chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

After explaining he had a meeting to go to, Mnuchin said, “I have sat here for over three hours and 15 minutes. I have told you I’ll come back. I just don’t believe we’re sitting here negotiating when I come back. We’ll follow up with your office. How long would you like me to come back for next time? I have told you I’ll accommodate you.”

Waters said, “I appreciate that, and I appreciate you reminding us of the length of the time the secretaries have been here. This is a new way and a new day, and it’s a new chair, and I have the gavel at this point. If you wish to leave, you may.”

After more back and forth, Mnuchin said, “I would just say that the previous administration — when the Republicans, they did not treat the secretary of is the way you want to treat me, then I’ll rethink whether I voluntarily come back here to testify, which I have offered to do.”

Waters asked, “What would you like to do?

Mnuchin said, “What I told you is I thought you’d let me leave at 5:15, which is the current period of time –”

Waters said, “You’re free to leave any time you want.”

Mnuchin said, “Ok, well then please dismiss everybody. I believe you’re supposed to take the gavel and bang it.”

Waters shot back, “Please do not instruct me as to how I am supposed to conduct this committee.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN