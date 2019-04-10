Brzezinski on Trump Family Separation Remarks: ‘He’s Lying Again’

During Wednesday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, co-host Mika Brzezinski reacted to President Donald Trump saying he would not restart family separation of illegal immigrants.

Brzezinski said Trump was “lying again to the American people” by claiming family separation policies started under President Barack Obama.

“Immigration is so difficult, and obviously these policies have been devastating to families and to people who believe in what this country is about,” Brzezinski stated. “But in that press availability with reporters, the president in the course of a minute blamed, untruthfully, Obama for the separations, for the cages. He lied to the American people. Then, he said the separations work. Then, he said he was the one who ended it so he could take credit for ending something that is terrible. But then, he went back to saying they actually work.”

Brzezinski said there is “no question” family separation started with the Trump administration.

She continued, “It was his administration, John Kelly, Kirstjen Nielsen, Jeff Sessions — they threatened people, saying your children will be taken away from you if you come to this country. This is Trump’s policy that was executed by Trump’s people. There is no question about that. He wants to lie again about Barack Obama, he can do that, but he is lying again to the American people.”

