Coons: Barr’s Intent to ‘Restrict’ Mueller Report Creates ‘More Confusion’ Instead of Transparency

Wednesday, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) voiced his concern on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” with Attorney General Bill Barr’s handling of FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, including his redacting of sensitive material.

Co-host Willie Geist asked Coons if he is “confident” he will see the unredacted Mueller report.

Coons said he is not, adding Barr’s actions have “created more confusion” than it has created transparency.

“No, I’m not, and that’s one of my main concerns,” Coons responded. “The ways in which the attorney general has sought to restrict, control, redact this report has created more confusion rather than more transparency. He came before us in his confirmation hearing and pledged that he would lean in towards transparency.”

He added, “And I still remain hopeful that we will find ways to achieve transparency, but everything he’s done so far, from his very short summary of his version of the highlights of the report released publicly, to the ways in which he is proceeding with redaction, I think both don’t fit with the regulations and don’t fit with his commitment to full transparency.”

