Sanders: Under Medicare for All, Private Insurers Will Solely Cover Cosmetic Surgery

In an interview that aired Tuesday on CBS’s “Evening News,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) discussed his Medicare for All plan.

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful told CBS’s Ed O’Keefe that Medicare for All would put an end to insurance companies and drug companies making billions of dollars while essentially reducing private insurance companies to covering cosmetic surgery.

Partial transcript as follows:

SANDERS: What our system does is get rid of insurance companies and drug companies making billions of dollars in profit every single year. O’KEEFE: And what happens to those insurance companies after your plan is implemented? SANDERS: If you want cosmetic surgery — under Medicare for all, we cover all basic health care need. I suppose if you want to make yourself look a little bit more beautiful, work on that nose or your ears, they can do that. O’KEEFE: So basically BlueCross BlueShield would be reduced to nose jobs. SANDERS: Something like that, yeah.

