Schiff: Barr ‘Doing the Bidding’ of Trump, Spying Comments ‘a Disservice’ to the FBI

Rep. Adam Schiff tells @Marykbruce Barr is doing Trump's "bidding" by saying he wants to look into "spying" into the Trump campaign. "This must be very pleasing to Donald Trump, who wants to create a narrative that he's the victim of some deep state coup" https://t.co/XgozpYHoBo pic.twitter.com/wJXY728VjB

While speaking to ABC on Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacted to Attorney General William Barr’s comments about spying on the Trump campaign by stating that Barr is “doing the bidding” of the president, and his comments “were a disservice” to members of the FBI.

Schiff said it is “stunning to hear the top law enforcement officer in the country talk so cavalierly about spying on a political campaign.”

He continued, “This must be very pleasing to Donald Trump, who wants to create a narrative that he’s the victim of some deep state coup. But the attorney general has a higher responsibility than simply doing the bidding of the president of the United States. He ought to be looking out for the public interest, and I think his comments really were a disservice to the hard-working men and women of the FBI.”

