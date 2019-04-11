Castro: ‘I Support Things Like Gun Buybacks’ – They’re ‘Good Policy,’ ‘In Some Circumstances’

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, 2020 presidential candidate, former HUD Secretary, and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro (D) expressed support for universal background checks, banning people who have committed domestic violence from getting guns, and magazine capacity limits, and said that gun buybacks are sound policy in certain circumstances.

Castro said, “[W]e need to make background checks universal. There’s no reason that somebody who has committed domestic violence should ever get their hands on a gun, right? We also need to limit the capacity of magazines, and we need to make sure that we do everything that we can so that people who get their hands on guns do so in a safe way. So, you know, I support making sure that we make those background checks universal. I support things like gun buybacks. I know that they have had mixed success, but I believe that, in some circumstances, that’s a good policy, and that we can recover some weapons that shouldn’t be out there on the street.”

Castro continued that suicides committed with firearms need to be part of the conversation, and we need better investments in mental health.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett