Dem Rep. Khanna: Assange Indictment ‘Overbroad’ – ‘Does Raise First Amendment Concerns’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that the indictment against WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange is “overbroad” in a way that raises “First Amendment concerns.”

Khanna began by saying, “[T]here is evidence that Assange was cooperating with the Russians to help Trump. I’ve never seen a politician other than Trump have the amnesia and inconsistency and get away with it. It would end any person in Congress’ career. And of course they’re concerned [with] what Assange is going to say.”

He continued, “That said, I do think that journalists should also be concerned. Because the indictment is overbroad. It goes after Assange even for sharing information, with any source, if they share information with a journalist, it criminalizes that. And I think that does raise First Amendment concerns.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett