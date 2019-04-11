Hirono: ‘Astounding’ Barr Would Use ‘Highly-Charged Word Like Spying’

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) on Thursday reacted to Attorney General Bill Barr saying he believed the Obama administration spied on President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Hirono said on CNN’s “New Day” that it is “astounding” to her that Barr would use such a “highly-charged word like ‘spying.'”

“What I thought about that is when Barr opens his mouth, Trump’s words come popping out,” Hirono stated. “So, I’m sure that made Trump very happy because it totally played into the Trump narrative that this is all some kind of a plot to get him.”

Hirono went on to suggest Barr is acting as President Trump’s Roy Cohn.

“I think it’s really dangerous for our country to have an attorney general who apparently does not think that he is attorney for the American people, as opposed to an attorney for Donald Trump,” Hirono told host Alisyn Camerota. “And this is why so many commentators are making the analogy that he is — that Barr is Donald Trump’s Roy Cohn.”

