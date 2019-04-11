Joe Scarborough on Ilhan Omar: ‘So Important for Her to Succeed’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough spoke out against Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s (R-TX) reaction to remarks from his colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) regarding the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Omar had described it as “some people did something,” to which Crenshaw tweeted his reaction.

First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as “some people who did something”. Unbelievable. https://t.co/IKtoZWWmIT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 9, 2019

Scarborough lamented Crenshaw taking to social media to offer a reaction, adding that Crenshaw would have been better served to “walk across the aisle” for a discussion before he said it was “important” for Omar to succeed in the U.S. Congress.

“I didn’t quite understand that, because he works with her. Walk across the aisle, and just sit down,” he said. “It’s so important, I think personally, for her to succeed, right? There have been some missteps. But there’s something much bigger here, like going on. We don’t want one of our first Muslim, women, Americans to, to, to, to blow up politically like this. And I just wish he’d walk across the aisle and go, ‘Hey, let me tell you, this is why this is going to be offensive to some people and I understand how you feel about Israel but just can we just talk regularly about this?'”

(h/t Newsbusters)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor