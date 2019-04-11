Sharpton: Trump Admin ‘Must Deal with the Fact’ Hate Crime Rising Because ‘People Feel Emboldened’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live,” network host Al Sharpton discussed suspect Holden Matthews, 21, being arrested for fires that destroyed three historically black churches in Louisiana.

Sharpton said, “I think that we need to take hate crime rising very seriously. I think that the administration and the Justice Department must deal with the fact that these are facts. The data shows the facts are that hate crime is on the rise. People feel emboldened in this atmosphere and these three pastors are not making these charges.”

“Those that follow this and see this trend nationwide in many ways, this being one of them clearly appears to be that way,” he continued. “I think that the reason that we are being more and more uncomfortable is that the facts say this is on the rise and if people are not given the signal that they will be punished to the full extent of the law it will continue to happen.”

