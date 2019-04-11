Swalwell: ‘I Expect’ Trump to ‘Meddle,’ or Try to ‘Indirectly Tamper With’ Jurors in Assange Case

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” 2020 presidential candidate Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said he expects President Trump “will probably continue to meddle, or attempt to indirectly tamper with the jurors” in Julian Assange’s case.

Swalwell said Trump’s reaction to Assange’s arrest “is what you would expect from my toddler when I find that he colored on the walls. He says, oh, I don’t know nothing about nothing, essentially. He doesn’t commend the Department of Justice for working so hard on this case, doesn’t commend the British for working with us to extradite Mr. Assange. Instead, he says something that’s completely unbelievable, that he doesn’t know anything about WikiLeaks, after we know that, for a year and a half, all he did was praise WikiLeaks.”

He later added, “I expect the president will probably continue to meddle, or attempt to indirectly tamper with the jurors, as he did in the Paul Manafort trial. If you remember, he was tweeting as those jurors were hearing the case. I don’t have faith in the attorney general. But I have faith in the men and women who toil away every day on behalf of the cause of justice, and they are the ones who should be commended. So, the president won’t commend them. I will commend them.”

