Swalwell: Trump Acts on ‘Behalf’ of Russia

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on Thursday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC weighed in on FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which Swalwell maintained does not exonerate President Donald Trump of working with Russia.

MSNBC’s Willie Geist asked the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful if he still believes Trump is an “agent of Russia.”

“[Trump] acts on their behalf. He puts their interests, too often, ahead of our own interests,” Swalwell told Geist.

Geist asked Swalwell what he means by an “agent.”

“If he wasn’t taking orders, he wouldn’t take the interpreter’s notes. If he wasn’t taking orders, he would release the report that said he’s 100 percent exonerated with, and so why does he act so suspiciously with Russia in ways he doesn’t act with Theresa May or Macron or Trudeau? All of my experience as a prosecutor tells me something is wrong with the way that he’s acting, the way that he’s lying and that we should all be concerned about it,” explained Swalwell.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent