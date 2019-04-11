Ted Lieu: AG Barr Is ‘a Pawn of the President’

Thursday on CNN’s “Right Now,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said Attorney General Bill Barr’s comments that the Department of Justice had spied on the 2016 Trump presidential campaign showed the attorney general was “a pawn of the president.”

Lieu said, “With every passing day Bill Barr looks less like an independent thinker and more like a pawn of the president.”

He added, “We know that it’s been nearly three weeks since Robert Mueller completed his report, Bill Barr still hasn’t released it. We know that Bill Barr believes it’s the mission of the Department of Justice to defend Congressional laws, yet he’s doing the bidding of Trump by suing to get rite of the law that protects pre-existing conditions. And now he’s engaged in conspiracy theories saying the FBI spied on the Trump campaign. That is not what happened at all. These were surveillance warrants approved by the deputy attorney general who happens to be Republican, authorized by four FISA judges that happen to be Republicans. This was authorized surveillance.”

