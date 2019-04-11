Tucker Carlson on AG Barr’s Claim: ‘This Is All Spying — There’s No Other Word for It’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson dismissed the media’s rejection of Attorney General William Barr’s statement the Obama administration spied on the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

Carlson cited “professional dumb person” Jennifer Rubin’s remarks as an example of the media’s dissatisfaction, but added there was evidence to bolster spying claims.

“There’s no disputing Barr’s first point: Spying on a presidential campaign is a big deal, especially when it was authorized by a rival administration,” he said. “Imagine if, a year from now, the Trump administration allowed the FBI to surveil officials in the Kamala Harris for president campaign. Imagine if, when caught, Trump pointed to opposition research generated by the RNC as justification for that surveillance. How would the media react to that? Like it was a major, jaw-dropping scandal. And this show would heartily agree. We wouldn’t defend it. Law enforcement should never be used as a partisan political tool, no matter who it benefits.”

“But the media doesn’t feel that way about Obama’s spying,” Carlson continued. “They refuse to admit it was even spying. Professional dumb person, Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post, attacked the attorney general for daring to bring up the topic at all. She called Barr ‘Trump’s toad.’ CNN, meanwhile, assured it’s viewers that there is ‘little evidence’ that spying occurred. But that’s a lie. There is plenty of evidence. We’ve had it for months. In 2016 and 2017, the FBI wiretapped Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman. Former Trump aide Carter Page was spied on extensively, even though it was obvious from day one that he wasn’t a Russian spy. Last year, we learned that the FBI used an informant to feed them information from inside the Trump campaign. This is all spying. There’s no other word for it.”

