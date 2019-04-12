Donny Deutsch: Trump Has All the ‘Traits of a Sociopath’ — Behavior of an ‘Autocratic Despot’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” commentator Donny Deutsch criticized President Donald Trump by reading the traits of a sociopath.

Deutch said, “I said to myself today, how could anybody, how could a president behave this way when we’re talking about children… The only explanation is he’s a sociopath.”

He continued, “These are the traits of as sociopath; they never recognize the rights of others and see their self-serving behaviors as permissible. The victim is merely an instrument to be used. There is no remorse, shame or guilt. They don’t see others around them as people only targets and opportunities. Instead of friends, they have victims and accomplices who end up as victims. They’re callous and have no lack of empathy. They’re unable to feel the pain of their victims having only contempt for other distress and readily taking advantage of them. They believe they’re all powerful, all knowing. No concern for their impact on others.”

He added, “We have to be frightened and outraged. This president is showing the behavior of every autocratic despot in the history of the world.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I have to just give the disclaimer that we can’t diagnose him here, but I appreciate your thoughts. I share your fear and your outrage.”

