GOP Rep. Green: ‘Democrats Haven’t Had a Win’ Since Taking House Majority

Friday, Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) commented on the lack of accomplishments the House Democrats have had since taking over the majority.

Green said the Democrats have yet to have “a win in this cycle,” adding he thinks the Democrats are coming around to working with the other side.

“The Democrats haven’t had a win in this cycle,” he argued. “I mean, the president is leading, he’s made changes on taxes, regulations, he called it a crisis when it was a crisis — when it began. Now, Jay Johnson’s out calling it a crisis so the Democrats are perhaps wanting to do something.”

Green went on to say it appears House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “softening” her stance on immigration reform, suggesting she may be offering an olive branch in her recent remarks about her optimism something gets done regarding immigration.

