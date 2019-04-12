Homeland Security Dem Rice: Stephen Miller ‘Needs to Come Before Congress’

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” House Homeland Security Committee member Kathleen Rice (D-NY) stated that White House adviser Stephen Miller is “basically the de facto head of the Department of Homeland Security right now,” and “needs to come before Congress.”

Rice said, “I think a lot of these ideas that he comes up with are really the brainchild of Stephen Miller. And one of the things that I have a problem with is, you have this White House figure, Stephen Miller, who has come up with all of the policy proposals that have been shot down by courts as illegal and against the law, and he’s basically the de facto head of the Department of Homeland Security right now, and yet he’s unanswerable. I mean, you can’t have it both ways. Stephen Miller cannot draw all of — decide what the policies are going to be at the Department of Homeland Security, and then hide behind executive privilege saying, no, no, no, I’m just a White House employee, so that he can’t be held accountable.”

She continued, “He needs to come before Congress. And I’m going to work with the Homeland Security Committee, which I sit on, to see if we can get him to come and answer these questions.”

