Maher: Assange Used to Be Performing ‘A Service,’ Then He ‘Turned’ Into ‘A Russian Aide’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange used to be performing “a service,” and that Assange’s disdain for Hillary Clinton possibly “turned him basically into someone who was a Russian aide, really, and somebody who helped Trump get elected.”

