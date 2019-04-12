Pelosi: Trump’s Sanctuary City Proposal Is ‘Unworthy of the Presidency of the United States’

Friday in Leesburg, VA at the House Democratic Caucus Retreat closing press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacted to reports that the Trump administration considered a plan to release detained immigrants into “sanctuary cities.”

Pelosi said, “I do not know anything about it, but again, it is another notion that is unworthy of the presidency of the United States and the disrespect for the challenges we face as a country and people to address who we are, a nation of immigrants.”

Trump tweeted on Friday, “Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.”

