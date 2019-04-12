Pete Buttigieg: ‘I Have a Problem’ with Pence Using Religion ‘as a Justification to Harm People’

Friday on “The Ellen Show,” South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a likely 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, continued his public back-and-forth with Vice President Mike Pence over Christianity and LGBTQ issues.

Buttigieg said, “I’m not critical of his faith. I’m critical of bad policies. I don’t have a problem with religion. I’m religious, too. I have a problem with religion being used as a justification to harm people and especially in the LGBTQ communities. So many people, even today, feel like they don’t belong. You can get fired in so many parts of this country just for who you are. That’s got to change.”

He added, “I’m not interested in feuding with the Vice President, but if he wanted to clear this up, he could come out today and say he has changed his mind, that it shouldn’t be legal to discriminate against anybody in this country for who they are. That’s all.”

