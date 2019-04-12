WSJ’s Strassel: Barr ‘Right’ to Say ‘Spying’ Occurred on Trump Campaign

Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberly Strassel went on Fox News Channel Friday to discuss her op-ed about Attorney General William Barr bringing accountability to questions surrounding the FBI’s behavior in 2016,

Strassel said Barr was “right” to testify that “spying” occurred on the 2016 Trump campaign — a comment the attorney general caught flack for saying.

“[Barr] was right to call this what it is. It is spying,” Strassel stated. “This was a party of one persuasion running an administration that was looking at a campaign the other party and that definitely merits the word ‘spying.'”

“There’s still some things in the FBI’s timeline that do not add up. It did not start its counter-intelligence investigation until July 31st, but we know that there were contacts between human informants and Trump campaign members prior to that date. Was any of that authorized? Was it legitimate?” she added.

Strassel went on to say Barr would also look at what leaders of the CIA and National Intelligence were doing at the time.

