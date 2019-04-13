Booker: People ‘Can’t Afford a Politics of Division That Sacrifices Progress for Purity’

During his campaign kickoff speech on Saturday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) stated that people across the country “can’t afford a politics of division that sacrifices progress for purity.”

Booker said, “You see, the president wants a race to the gutter and to fight us in the gutter. But to win, we have to fight from higher ground in order to bring this country to higher ground. So, we can’t allow them to divide us.”

He continued, “And we must also resist the urge to divide ourselves. Because the people on my block, the people gathered here, and folks all across the country, can’t wait. They can’t afford a politics of division that sacrifices progress for purity. They can’t afford to allow this election to become just an exercise in political posturing or box-checking competition that is completely divorced from the realities of so many people who are struggling and hurting.”

