Booker: Trump’s Sanctuary City Proposal ‘Reflects This Contorted View’ He ‘Has About Humanity’

During an interview aired on Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) reacted to President Trump suggesting releasing migrants into sanctuary cities by saying the proposal “reflects this contorted view that Donald Trump has about humanity,” that “people seeking a better life coming to this country are somehow going to be a punishment” to sanctuary cities.

Booker said, “Well, first of all, it reflects this contorted view that Donald Trump has about humanity, and somehow that people seeking a better life coming to this country are somehow going to be a punishment to communities that are saying we’re going to create safer, stronger communities by making sure that immigrants here get basic services. But more than that, this is what we’re going to see, what we’ve seen, and what we’re going to see over the next years, him trying to dominate headlines and conversations, distracting us from the kind of things that he’s doing, trying to rip health care away from Americans, having policies like banning Muslims or throwing kids in cages.”

