Brooks: Trump’s Sanctuary City Proposal ‘Treating It All as a Twitter Game’

IAN HANCHETT

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to President Trump suggesting releasing migrants into sanctuary cities by stating Trump is “treating it all as a Twitter game to make his base feel good about themselves.”

Brooks said, “Well, he’s confused Twitter with reality, that you can do a Twitter prank and own the libs and forget the fact there are real human beings at stake here. … We could do a lot of things to make the situation on the border functioning. And that’s what a normal president would be focused on. That’s what a governor would be doing. That’s what a mayor is doing. Instead of doing actual policy, he’s just doing — he’s treating it all as a Twitter game to make his base feel good about themselves.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.