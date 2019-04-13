Brooks: Trump’s Sanctuary City Proposal ‘Treating It All as a Twitter Game’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to President Trump suggesting releasing migrants into sanctuary cities by stating Trump is “treating it all as a Twitter game to make his base feel good about themselves.”

Brooks said, “Well, he’s confused Twitter with reality, that you can do a Twitter prank and own the libs and forget the fact there are real human beings at stake here. … We could do a lot of things to make the situation on the border functioning. And that’s what a normal president would be focused on. That’s what a governor would be doing. That’s what a mayor is doing. Instead of doing actual policy, he’s just doing — he’s treating it all as a Twitter game to make his base feel good about themselves.”

