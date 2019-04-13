Pirro to Comey: Enjoy Your Freedom While You’ve Got It

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro contended “the chickens have come home to roost,” referring to the left and the media reaction to Attorney General William Barr’s claim before the House Appropriations Committee last week that the U.S. government spied on the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

Pirro criticized a number of those associated with the alleged effort, including former FBI Director James Comey.

“Jim, don’t act so pompous saying we don’t spy,” she said. “That the word should be the human source and act like you didn’t do what you did. And I don’t care if you call it a spy, human source, intelligent seeker, gather or a ghost — a spy is a spy. And rose by any other name is still a rose. And by the way, in the first application, that you signed, it says that not only do foreign powers engaged in spying the U.S. to obtain information but that Russia has tried to influence elections since the 1960s.”

“I’ll bet you never tried to wiretap Barack Obama’s campaign,” Pirro continued. “You couldn’t get Barr to recuse himself in your liberal friends couldn’t either. So, the liberal faculty circus will attempt to destroy him. I got the news. That’s never going to happen. The days of no accountability and no consequence are over. Jim, history will not work kindly on you. Bill Barr is everything you are not: a quiet professional, someone who understands that lady justice is blindfolded for a reason. The days of lies and coverups are over. Enjoy your freedom, Jim while you’ve got it.”

