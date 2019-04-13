Shaheen: Defending Obamacare ‘Only the Start’ – GOP Should Work With Dems on Health Care

Instead of frightening patients, driving up costs, and taking health care away from people: Let’s move forward with bipartisan action—Republicans and Democrats working together—to ensure quality, affordable health care for every American. — @SenatorShaheen pic.twitter.com/ve6mQ8neJr

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) discussed the court battle over the Affordable Care Act, said that defending the law is only the beginning, and stated that “it’s time for Republicans in Congress to come together with Democrats to make health care more affordable.”

Shaheen said, “Congress can’t sit on the sidelines while the president tries to take away Americans’ health care. That’s why I led a resolution supported by every Senate Democrat that directs the Trump administration to reverse course and defend our healthcare law. But defending the law is only the start. Every American deserves access to quality, affordable health care. And it’s time for Republicans in Congress to come together with Democrats to make health care more affordable.”

She continued by touting decreasing the amount patients pay out of pocket, reducing the cost of medication, and “expanding access to care, so that Americans can afford to see the doctor who is trained to treat them, even if that doctor is out of network. It’s also critical that every American woman has access to reproductive care.”

