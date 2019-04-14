Booker: Trump ‘Injecting Fear into Our Country’ with Threat to Release Illegals in Sanctuary Cities

During an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump’s threat to release illegal immigrants into sanctuary cities was “injecting fear into our country.”

Booker said, “I say he’s trying to pit Americans against each other and make us less safe.”

He added, “He is injecting fear into our country. If he was looking to solve a problem, he wouldn’t be doing things to divide this country against itself. Beware of anybody that’s trying to tell you to be afraid in the strongest country in the world, as opposed to showing our strength and our courage by pulling people together to find common sense solutions to solve this problem.”

