Dem Rep. Thompson: I Don’t Want My Grandson to Listen to Trump Speak

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MA) said he was uncomfortable when his grandson is in the room, and President Donald Trump was on television given that he did not know “what’s going to come out” of Trump’s mouth.

Stephanopoulos asked, “Do you believe his uphold the oath to faithfully execute the rules of law?”

Thompson said, “I think it’s a real challenge at this point. When I’ve seen him talk about women, when I’ve seen him do a number of things that belittle the office of the presidency I’m really concerned. I have a grandson. I almost have to send him out the room when the president comes on TV because I don’t know what’s going to come out of his mouth.”

