Dem Sen. Cardin: Trump Is ‘Using Immigrants as Pawns in His Political Game’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) accused President Donald Trump of “using immigrants as pawns” with his proposal to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities.

Cardin said, “My understanding is it’s not legal. There’s no budget for that purpose. This is clearly a political move for the president. He’s using immigrants as pawns in his political game of chess. He’s not really interested in a solution. He’s more interested in preserving a political issue for the 2020 election.”

