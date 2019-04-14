Giuliani on Mueller Report: ‘Barr Is Going to Release the Vast Majority of It’

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” President Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani weighed in on FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation into the 2016 presidential election and alleged Russian interference.

The former New York City mayor said Attorney General Bill Barr will release “the vast majority” of Mueller’s report, citing classified material as information that would be redacted.

“[Barr] is going to release, I’m sure, the vast majority of it,” Giuliani told host John Catsimatidis. “He’ll have to keep out certain things that the law requires like classified material. … You’re going to see no collusion of any kind, which raises the question: ‘Why did we have this investigation in the first place?’ And that’s a very good question, which I’m working on the answer to. I think don’t it happened accidentally. I think it was the product of a — you want to call it a political dirty trick or you want to call it a crime. I don’t know.”

“If anybody is thinking about obstruction of justice for President Trump, look, he didn’t destroy 33,000 emails. He didn’t have his cell phones crushed to death with hammers. And he didn’t bleach his server so nobody could see what’s on them. That’s what we called obstruction. Firing your FBI director is not obstruction. It’s carrying out your duties as president of the United States. I think all Bill Barr is reacting to is the double standard that exists,” he added.

