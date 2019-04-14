Handler: If Trump Was Result of Electing Obama, Buttigieg Should Be Result of Trump

Comedian and activist Chelsea Handler on Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC praised South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Handler hyped up Buttigieg, who has officially launched his 2020 presidential bid, as the best response to President Donald Trump’s election.

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt asked Handler if the United States is “ready” to elect a “woman president.”

“Well, listen, if Donald Trump was the result of electing a black man and the result of Barack Obama, then we need to go back around and get somebody like Pete Buttigieg,” Handler responded. “I saw his speech earlier today. That’s inspirational. That’s aspirational. It’s everything that should be the answer to a man like Donald Trump.”

