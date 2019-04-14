Nadler: We Will Be Investigating Trump’s ‘Contempt for Law’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said his committee would be investigating President Donald Trump’s “contempt for law.”

When asked about reports the president told border agents to stop letting asylum seekers in the country, Nadler said, “My response is this shows the president’s contempt for law, another incidence of the president’s contempt for law, to order that something clearly illegal, mainly blocking people claiming asylum from coming into the country which is clearly against our law. That is against the law or offering a pardon even if in jest to someone who would disobey the law at the president’s request. This is exactly contrary to the key presidential duty and to his oath which is to say that the laws are faithfully executed. That’s the main job of the president, to see that the laws are faithfully executed. For a president to sabotage that goal by deliberately seeking to break the law is unforgivable.”

Jake Tapper asked, “Is this something your committee will take a look at or does your commentary end here on the show? ”

Nadler said, “It’s part of a pattern of conduct. We certainly will take a look after we see the Mueller report.”

When asked about reports the president has been pushing to transport undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities, Nadler said, “The president has no right to spend money appropriated by Congress for other purposes to ship immigrants all over the country. If someone requests asylum, there should be a place for that person to stay while that request is adjudicated. Nor is it right for the president to use immigrants or people claiming political asylum as pawns in a fight against political opponents. He shouldn’t use them as what he imagines as retribution to political opponents in various areas. It’s another misuse of presidential power against the law.”

