O’Rourke: Trump Inciting Violence Against Omar, America Muslims

While speaking on Saturday in South Carolina, 2020 presidential candidate former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) accused President Donald Trump of inciting violence against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN.) by tweeting a video including images of Sept. 11 and comments the congresswoman made about the attack.

O’Rourke said, “This is an incitement to violence against Congresswoman Omar, against our fellow Americans who happen to be Muslim.”

He added, “This is part and parcel of what we’ve seen from an administration that has described Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals.”

