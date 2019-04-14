Sarah Sanders: Democrats in Congress Are Not ‘Smart Enough’ to Understand Trump’s Tax Returns

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Democrats in Congress were not “smart enough” to understand President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Sanders said, “The president has been clear from the beginning. As long as his taxes are under audit, he’s not going to release them.”

She continued, “One of the biggest things that I think people aren’t seeing is the fact that the only reason that the Oversight Committee has the ability to request someone’s taxes is for the purpose of determining policy. This has nothing to do with whether or not they are going to determine policy. This is all about political partisanship. This is a dangerous, dangerous road.”

She added, “And, frankly Chris, I don’t think Congress, particularly not this group of congressmen and women, are smart enough to look through the thousands of pages. My guess is most of them probably don’t do their own taxes. And I certainly don’t trust them to look through the decades of success that the president has and determine anything.”

