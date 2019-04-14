Sarah Sanders: Transferring Undocumented Immigrants to Sanctuary Cities Is an ‘Option on the Table’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said potentially transferring undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities was an “option on the table.”

Sanders said, “This is an option on the table. I mean, we talked about a number of different things over the last two years that we’d love to see happen. Certainly, it isn’t our first choice. Ideally, we wouldn’t have been dealing with the massive influx of illegal immigrants coming across the border. The crisis that we have a national security and humanitarian crisis if Democrats would step up and help the penalty fix the laws. This could all go away. That would be the best thing for the country and the best way to solve this crisis.”

She continued, “We’re looking to see if there are options that make it possible and doing it in a full and thorough and extensive review. The president likes the idea and Democrats have said they want these individuals in their communities. Let’s see if it works, and everybody gets a win out of it. Again, this isn’t the ideal situation. The ideal solution is real simple for Congress particularly Democrats in Congress to sit down with the president, do their jobs and help us stop this awful crisis that’s taking place at our border.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN