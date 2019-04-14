Swalwell: ‘Second Amendment Is Not an Absolute Right’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and 2020 presidential hopeful said the Second Amendment was not an absolute right.

Discussing his proposal to “ban possession of military-style semi-automatic assault weapons,” Swalwell said, “You know, keep your pistols, keep your long rifles, keep your shotguns. I want the most dangerous weapons, these weapons of war, out of the hands of the most dangerous people. But when it comes to what else we can do, because I don’t even suggest this is all we can do, I also want background checks. So do 73% of NRA members.”

When asked if he wants to repeal the Second Amendment, Swalwell said, “No I don’t agree but I think the greatest threat to the 2nd Amendment is doing nothing. The Second Amendment is not an absolute right. Just like free speech, you can’t shout fire in a theater or lie about the products you are selling. You can’t own a bazooka. You can’t own a tank. You cant own rocket propelled grenades. We should put some limits in place, and I think the American people are with me. I’m no longer intimidated by the NRA.”

