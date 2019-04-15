Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I Support Impeaching This President’

When asked what the “top three” offenses would be if she were drafting articles of impeachment against Trump, @AOC said “Number 1 is emoluments.” https://t.co/5rQWJ24ElL via @isikoff , @dklaidman , skullduggerypod pic.twitter.com/R08p8kugIN

Sunday on Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) argued there were “so many” reasons to impeach President Donald Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think you could reach in a bag and pull so many things out that are impeachable of this president. I support impeaching this president.”

When asked why she thought the president should be impeached, Ocasio-Cortez said “Number one is emoluments. I think it’s always been emoluments. It’s always been about that for me.”

She continued, “I think two would be tax fraud.”

She added, “I think emoluments kind of includes any misconduct, financial misconduct in relation to Russia.”

