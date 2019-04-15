Ana Navarro: ‘Time and Time Again’ Trump Has Exploited 9/11 for His Personal Gain

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” network contributor Ana Navarro criticized President Donald Trump for tweeting a video that included images of Sept. 11 in response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) controversial comments about the attack.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Navarro said, “As far as Trump, I just can’t even fathom his level of hypocrisy and inappropriateness. Let’s remember Donald Trump’s own history with 9/11. This is a guy who lied about seeing Muslims celebrating in the streets of New Jersey right after 9/11. This is a guy who lied about being on site cleaning up rubble. This is a guy who applied for small business aid funds in New York after 9/11.”

She added, “Time and time again he has exploited the 9/11 issue for his personal gain, and it is wrong. It is wrong. 9/11 is a date of reverence. It should be a sacred date for all Americans. It’s a date of suffering and a date to reflect and a date to unify not to divide Americans. So, this entire thing needs to stop.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN