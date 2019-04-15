Booker Lays Out ‘Justice for All’ Vision — ‘Living Wage for Everyone,’ ‘Affordable College’

On Monday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) discussed his “justice for all” vision heading into his 2020 presidential campaign.

Booker told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on “New Day” that his vision includes “living wage for everyone” and “affordable college.”

“We have a way of looking for easy answers. Economic justice includes a living wage for everyone,” Booker outlined. “There is a tax on the right to organize unions for the country. It’s about having pathways to success. That includes college and has to include the apprenticeship program.

Booker added that $15 minimum wage “would be a start” for his plan for a living wage for everyone.

Harlow then asked the senator if he supports free college like some of his 2020 opponents.

“[W]e should have affordable college. Kids should not be graduating with debt — that’s why I support debt-free college,” Booker stated.

