Buttigieg: ‘Most Americans Don’t Want the Conservative Agenda’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-IN) a likely 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said most Americans did not want the conservative agenda.

Buttigieg said, “You know the Republicans in the Senate changed the numbers of justices on the Supreme Court to eight. Until they took power. Then they changed it back to nine. A lot of what we’re talking about is no less a shattering of norms than what the other side has done. We’re proposing to do it in a way that’s more inclusive. I would say more constitutionally sound, more appropriate. And will by the nature of the checks and balances in our system, have to go through a thoughtful and rigorous process. I think that if they try tinkering with the system, again they are doing it under the table in so many ways. If they tried doing it more nakedly, they will encounter resistance.”

He added, “Most Americans don’t want this. Most Americans don’t want the conservative agenda that we are now seeing, the extreme agenda, we are seeing in Washington. In fact, it is precisely for that reason that they have to interfere with democracy with voter suppression or clinging on an electoral college that overrules the will of the American people. It’s because the American people by and large don’t want what they are selling that they are relying on manipulations of our political structure in order to keep their agenda in play. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN