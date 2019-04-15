CNN’s Toobin: ‘Not a Coincidence’ Trump Is Blasting Rep. Omar — ‘He’s Always After People of Color’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Monday responded to President Donald Trump tweeting about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) remarks about 9/11 which she brushed off as “some people did something.”

Toobin said he has noticed a common thread in the people Trump has been “vilifying” — “they’re all people of color.”

CNN political analyst David Gregory suggested Omar get “called out” for her antisemitism and remarks regarding 9/11, adding it is “beyond the pale” she gets attacked and threatened for what she has said.

“What do all the people that he’s vilifying have in common?” Toobin asked. “They’re all people of color. You know, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], Omar. … Whether it is the basketball players or the football players, he’s always after people of color. And that is not a coincidence.”

