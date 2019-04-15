Sanders: Abortions up Until Birth Are ‘Very, Very’ Rare – The Decision Doesn’t Belong to the Government

During a town hall on the Fox News Channel on Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that abortions up until the moment of birth are extremely rare, this topic is “being made into a political issue,” and the decision on abortion belongs to a woman and her doctor, not the government.

Co-host Martha MacCallum asked, “With regard to abortion, do you believe that a woman should be able to terminate a pregnancy up until the moment of birth?”

Sanders answered, “Look, I think that that happens very, very rarely. And I think this is being made into a political issue, okay? So, I think it’s rare. It’s being made into a political issue. But at the end of the day, I believe that the decision over abortion belongs to a woman and her physician, not the federal government, not the state government, and not the [unintelligible].”

