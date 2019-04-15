Sanders: Wealthy People, Including Me, ‘Should Start Paying Their Fair Share’ – ‘I Pay the Taxes That I Owe’

During a town hall on the Fox News Channel on Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that he pays the taxes he owes, and “whether it’s me or you or anybody else, I think wealthy people and large corporations that are making billions of profits should start paying their fair share of taxes.”

Sanders said that he voted against Trump’s tax bill, “and I happen to believe that a tax bill written and pushed by Trump, who told the American people that that tax bill, some of you may recall, would not benefit the wealthy, do you remember that? … 83% of the benefits went to the top 1%. So, I think that’s a bad idea, and in my view, people…whether it’s me or you or anybody else, I think wealthy people and large corporations that are making billions of profits should start paying their fair share of taxes.”

Co-host Bret Baier asked, “[Y]our taxes do show that you’re a millionaire. You did make a million in 2016 and 2017. You’re right, the 561 [thousand] in 2018, but your marginal tax rate was 26% because of President Trump’s tax cuts. So, why not say, I’m leading this revolution, I’m not going to take those?”

Sanders responded, “Come on. We’re nearing — I am — I pay the taxes that I owe, and by the way, why don’t you get Donald Trump up here and ask him how much he pays in taxes?”

Baier responded, “We will.”

Sanders also called on President Trump to release his taxes and expressed support for a 52% wealth tax.

